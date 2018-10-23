Road reopened as investigations continue into Burnley building collapse

Safety barriers have been installed and a road reopened following the collapse of a building in Burnley.



Large parts of the Northwest Plumbing and Electrical Ltd building collapsed on Sunday afternoon, forcing the closure of Liverpool Road at the junction with Accrington Road.

The road was closed for the remainder of the day and all of yesterday as debris was cleared from the surrounding road and pavement.

Workers could be seen clearing rubble from behind the building this morning, as investigations continue.

The Burnley Express has contacted the owners for a comment.