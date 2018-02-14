Road closed after two people injured in car accident

A major road in Burnley was closed for almost four hours last night after a car accident.

Padiham Road, from the junction of Lakeland Way, to the George IV pub traffic lights, was shut after the accident just before 7pm.

Two vehicles, a Honda Civic and a Skoda, collided at the junction of Lakeland Way, leaving two people with serious injuries.

A woman in her 80s,who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, received chest and leg injuries. A 19-year-old man, who was the driver of the one of the vehicles suffered leg injuries.

Both were treated in hospital.

Police closed the road to recover the vehicles and it was re-opened at around 10-30pm.