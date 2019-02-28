Ribble Valley's Beat-Herder Festival announces Rudimental, Groove Armada, Basement Jaxx and more as first acts for 2019

The countdown is on! The wonderfully weird and wild Beat-Herder Festival has announced its first names for 2019.
Headlining the main stage this year are the dominating drum and bass sounds of widely successful British four-piece, Rudimental; alongside celebrated dance music pioneers Groove Armada, whose 15-year career has been marked by huge singles 'Superstylin' and 'I See You Baby' and phenomenal worldwide success.
They're joined by dance legends Basement Jaxx (DJ set), who rose from underground house music sensations to chart-topping, Brit-award winners, with huge dance floor-pleasers 'Romeo', 'Where's Your Head At?' and 'Do Your Thing'.
Seminal hip-hop group The SugarHill Gang & Melle Mel & Scorpio Furious Five also join the party at the main stage, alongside eclectic, extraterrestrial beat-makers Henge;14-piece live spectacle Dutty Moonshine Big Band; and local favourites The Lancashire Hotpots.
Confirmed for the Toil Trees stage, a majestic woodland setting and the beating heart of Beat-Herder, revellers can expect the bass-orientated, garage-influenced sounds of DJ/producer Hannah Wants; a dubstep pioneer and one of the UK's best loved selectors Skream; and Australian upstart Sonny Fodera, who is best known for his technical wizardry on the decks.
Joining them are Solid Grooves label boss Michael Bibi; DJ Mag's breakthrough producer Latmun; Swedish DJ/producer and Power Plant Records label honcho La Fleur; and prolific producer Purple Disco Machine, whose massive hit 'Dished (Male Stripper)' had everyone dancing all Summer long in 2018; all set to grace this legendary stage.
Beat-Herder will take place from July 12th - 14th.
Tickets are on sale now and more of the lineup can be found here