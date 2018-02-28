Ribble Valley's Beat-Herder announces first names

The weirdest, wildest and most wonderful party in the UK festival calendar has announced its first names for 2018.

Headlining Beat-Herder's main stage this year are dance legends Orbital, whose dazzling lightshow and leftfield anthems such as ‘Chime’ are perfect summer crowd-pleasers.

They’ll be joined by the likes of dance-rock crossover pioneers Soulwax; the consistently unpredictable sonic adventurers Django Django; and national treasure and firm festival favourite David Rodigan.

One of the original pioneers of jungle, Rebel MC aka Congo Natty will play with The Rezistance live alongside Hollie Cook, former member of all-female punk/reggae band The Slits, and electronic afro-funk stalwarts, Ibibio Sound Machine.

Confirmed for the Toil Trees stage – a majestic woodland setting and the beating heart of Beat-Herder – Patrick Topping will be bringing a mix of killer originals and alongside Glaswegian upstart Denis Sulta.

Joining them are BBC Radio 1 dance music authority, Monki; perennial party-starter Artwork; First Lady of Defected Sam Divine, and Feel My Bicep cohort Hammer. OC & Verde - one of Pete Tong’s New Names for 2018 - are one of a host of fast-rising talents to grace the stage.

Other names announced so far include Ben Sims, Erol Alkan, Utah Saints, Phibes, Hookworms, PINS and a Foals DJ set.

Beat-Herder, which is held at Dockber Farm near Sawley, runs from July 13th - 15th.

Tier 1 and 2 tickets have sold out. Tier 3 tickets are now available for £137.50 plus booking fee from https://tickets.beatherder.co.uk/.