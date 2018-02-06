Ribble Valley man jailed for two years

A 75-year-old Ribble Valley businessman has been jailed for two years after stealing more than £100,000 from the taxman.

Mr Thomas Hickey, of Clitheroe Road, Mitton, was sentenced to two years in prison at Burnley Crown Court on Thursday, February 1st.

Hickey was the owner of Hickey’s Haulage and Plant Hire based at Pendle Trading Estate, Chatburn, when he failed to pay the Income Tax and National Insurance deducted from his employees’ wages to HMRC between February 1st, 2011, and March 31st, 2015, totalling £112,705.

A HMRC spokesperson said: “Hickey stole from the public and his staff. He knew exactly what his responsibilities were but choose to pocket the money instead of paying it over to HMRC.

“Stealing tax at the expense of honest taxpayers and businesses who play by the rules is not acceptable. We are determined to create a level playing field for all businesses in the UK by tackling fraud whatever the circumstances. If you know of anyone who is committing tax fraud you can report them by calling the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”