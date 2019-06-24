Ribble Valley festival Beat-Herder sells out

Ribble Valley’s Beat-Herder festival has sold out, organisers announced today.



The award-winning festival this year will host headliners Rudimental, Sister Sledge and Groove Armada from July 12th - 14th on Dockber Farm, Sawley.

“We feel humble and honoured to have sold out, so thank-you to all our loyal herders,” said co-founder Nick Chambers.

“We’re blessed with a loyal family who want to come back to the beautiful Ribble Valley year after year, trusting what we do, knowing the party is for real.”

Nick added: “Beat-Herder is a minnow swimming in a giant pond, and to be a fully independent festival presents major challenges every year.

“But this tells us that people do truly love the festival and all the amazing work that goes into making the magic year after year.”