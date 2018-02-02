Ribble Valley eateries named in top 10

Two Ribble Valley gastropubs have made the top 10 of one of the most prestigious lists in the industry.

The Freemasons at Wiswell has taken fourth place for the second successive year, while The Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland has taken eighth place in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs Awards.

The Parkers Arms at Newton.

The awards are voted for by top foodies and hospitality experts. These include gastropub operators, who can’t vote for their own pubs, food writers, pubco catering development managers and executive chefs, celebrity and top hospitality industry chefs, pub guide editors, industry chiefs and food operators. The voting criteria ensures the list really is decided by the industry.

Steven Smith, Chef Owner at The Freemasons at Wiswell, said: “To be included alongside such esteemed company really is proof of all the hard work and dedication by the team at The Freemasons and we’re delighted to take the fourth spot for the second year in a row. Most importantly for me, it shows a strong level of consistency, which is so important in this business and is essentially what keeps customers coming through our doors time and time again."

It's also a great start to 2018 for The Parkers Arms, which was last year’s highest climber on the list, shooting up 35 places from 48th to 13th with this year it rising a further five places to take eighth place.

Chef Patron Stosie Madi said: "This award is a huge achievement and absolute triumph for our small business and Lancashire, we are delighted once again to fly the red rose flag high."

The listing is testament to Stosie and her business partner Kathy Smith’s dedication to making their pub one of the best in the country.

They took over The Parkers Arms in 2007 and have amassed an equally adoring local and national following.