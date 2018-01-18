Rhino heads and elephant tusks among haul of rare specimens seized during police raid in Burnley

Rhino heads and horns, elephant tusks, sperm whale teeth and Narwhal whale tusks were among several specimens and artefacts seized during a raid at two properties in Burnley yesterday.



Read more: Rare animal artefacts seized in police raid



Wildlife crime officers from Lancashire Police and the National Wildlife Crime Unit executed search warrants issued under the provisions of the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations, at two addresses, one of them at premises in Rosegrove.



A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 1997.

He has been released under investigation and inquiries are continuing.