Revealed: How long Premier League fans have to work to be able to afford the matchday experience

It takes Burnley FC fans seven hours and ten minutes to earn enough money to pay for the full matchday experience at Turf Moor - the 7th longest in the Premier League - according to a new study.



Carried out by TicketGum.com, the study calculated how long it takes local supporters to make enough money for the full matchday experience - defined as the combined cost of the cheapest matchday ticket, a programme, a cup of tea, a pie, and a replica shirt - at their respective club.

While Clarets fans make an average of £435.60 per week according to The Office of National Statistics - the lowest in the Premier League - the matchday experience at Turf Moor is also the cheapest in the league at £78.

In contrast, a matchday at Stamford Bridge costs £113.74, a cost offset somewhat by the fact that Chelsea fans earn the most with an average weekly wage of £862.40.

“Local supporters embody the spirit of their football club,” said a TicketGum.com spokesperson. “Unfortunately, many cannot afford a season ticket, so they attend a few home matches instead.

“By considering the average weekly wage for the area in which each team is based, it provides a clearer indication of how affordable match day experiences really are for local supporters,” they added.

With Manchester City having scored almost three goals per game, the matchday experience at the Etihad costs £104, meaning that local fans - earning an average of £479.10 per week - have to work for the longest time in the division for the pleasure of watching Pep Guardiola’s side: eight hours and 41 minutes.

Conversely, it takes Crystal Palace fans just four hours and 22 minutes (on a mind-boggling average weekly wage of £738.80) to be able to afford the full Selhurst Park matchday experience, which costs a paltry £80.49.

For more information, head to https://www.ticketgum.com/