Revealed: Burnley FC's Turf Moor postcode the second-cheapest in the Premier League

Burnley FC's Turf Moor is located in the second-cheapest neighbourhood in the Premier League according to a new study of the average property prices in the vicinity of each of the division's 20 stadia.



As per a study by Ticketgum.com, the average price of properties which share a postcode with the home of the Clarets has been revealed to be £117,166, a figure which amazingly is more than £1m cheaper than the price of houses which sit near Chelsea's Stamford Bridge or Fulham's Craven Cottage.

Turf Moor

Unsurprisingly, all five of the most expensive postcodes pertain to London clubs, with homes near Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (£573,684), Tottenham's temporary home of Wembley Stadium (£462,904), and West Ham United's London Stadium (£453,306) all joining the affluent neighbours of West Londoners Chelsea and Fulham to lead the way.

In fact, one has to go all the way to 12th in the list of most-expensive postcodes in the Premier League to find a club in the North of England, with properties sharing a Salford skyline with the storied Old Trafford averaging out at £225,830.

On average, the seven Northern Premier League postcodes boast average property prices of just £134,264 compared to the 10 Southern postcodes' average of £550,910 and the Midlands (and Wales') £197,136. The joint-cheapest Premier League postcodes are both in the North, with the crowded corner of Merseyside that both Everton and Liverpool call home hitting the coin purse the lightest with an average price of £82,714.

Also analysing the percentage change in property prices within each postcode from this time last year, the study shows that on top of already being the most expensive postcodes, homes near Chelsea and Fulham also saw the highest price increase in the last year with a percentage increase of 2.36% equating to £26,534.

Proving that everything isn't as London-centric as is appears, the price around Wembley Stadium, Emirates Stadium, and the London Stadium have seen the highest decreases in property value over the last 12 months with all three losing over £13,000 in value.

Also decreasing, the Turf Moor postcode has dropped by 1.07% (£1,269) over the last 12 months with terraced houses in the area dipping to just £74,248, semi-detached properties to £142,407 (-0.32%), and flats to £104,449 (-1.12%). On a brighter note, the value of a detached property has increased by 0.14% to £241,945.