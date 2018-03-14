REV RON GREENALL: Lancashire weather, scouts, cubs and sayings

I never know what to expect from you when I ask for loan photographs in our wide readership area.

And this week is no exception. Gerald Dagger, of Catterall, presented me with this first picture showing how Garstang cubs and scouts in 1940 did their bit for the war effort by collecting salvage.

Rev Ron March 13 Garstang cubs and scouts in 1940 did their bit for the war effort in collecting salvage, old Kodak box camera with the caption on it, 13th Preston St. Thomas' Scout Whit camp to Wray Castle in the Lakes, true to life picture of Windy Street, people responding in 1941 to a WVS scrap metal for aircraft and general salvage campaign. 'L'plate

This was taken on an old Kodak box camera.

Now to my second shot which came as a complete surprise to me as it includes me in it!

It is of the 13th Preston St Thomas’ Scout Whit camp to Wray Castle in the Lakes. It was a whole week for five bob – yes 25 pence in today’s money.

It was under the Bell tents we took with us on our Holmeswood bus from Brock. The date was 1952.

Rev Ron March 13 Garstang cubs and scouts in 1940 did their bit for the war effort in collecting salvage, old Kodak box camera with the caption on it, 13th Preston St. Thomas' Scout Whit camp to Wray Castle in the Lakes, true to life picture of Windy Street, people responding in 1941 to a WVS scrap metal for aircraft and general salvage campaign. 'L'plate

After collecting firewood and lighting the camp fire to cook our porridge, bacon and beans, the next job was to get washed in Windermere.

Even in May, this was a chilly exercise.

Now to my next picture from a Longridge reader and it reminds me that March can be blustery.

But, is it a true-to-life picture of Windy Street or someone playing an early April fool trick on me?

Rev Ron March 13 Garstang cubs and scouts in 1940 did their bit for the war effort in collecting salvage, old Kodak box camera with the caption on it, 13th Preston St. Thomas' Scout Whit camp to Wray Castle in the Lakes, true to life picture of Windy Street, people responding in 1941 to a WVS scrap metal for aircraft and general salvage campaign. 'L'plate

Now to the L plate. I use this to remind us it was not until this week in 1935 that it became compulsory to take a driving test before driving alone on a public road in the UK.

My next picture, from a Preston reader, shows people responding in 1941 to a WVS scrap metal for aircraft and general salvage campaign.

A reader from Chorley reminds me it is just 300 years ago since Liverpool became the world’s first commercial wet dock where ships could unload right onto the quay instead of having to offload on to smaller boats first.

I also learned from him that the first trans-Atlantic cargo including sugar, timber, and cotton arrived in Liverpool in 1648.

Rev Ron March 13 Garstang cubs and scouts in 1940 did their bit for the war effort in collecting salvage, old Kodak box camera with the caption on it, 13th Preston St. Thomas' Scout Whit camp to Wray Castle in the Lakes, true to life picture of Windy Street, people responding in 1941 to a WVS scrap metal for aircraft and general salvage campaign. 'L'plate

Now peering into my files, I realise that two months ago I promised to answer a couple of questions you raised following my Blackpool piers photographs.

The North Pier was opened in 1863 and it is true that steamboats at one time gave day excursions from the jetty.

Blackpool’s Central Pier was opened in 1868, and the South Pier in 1893.

Now after so much writing I am a bit “powfagged” as we say in Lancashire, but not too tired to give you more local sayings and their meanings.

Skrike – to cry out

Soss – to throw down

Rev Ron March 13 Garstang cubs and scouts in 1940 did their bit for the war effort in collecting salvage, old Kodak box camera with the caption on it, 13th Preston St. Thomas' Scout Whit camp to Wray Castle in the Lakes, true to life picture of Windy Street, people responding in 1941 to a WVS scrap metal for aircraft and general salvage campaign. 'L'plate

Wheer – meaning where

Pobs – a mixture of bread and milk which I am now going to enjoy because of my hunger and exhaustion.