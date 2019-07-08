Reunion night raises almost £2,000 for hospice in memory of former Burnley nightspot manager

A reunion night, to celebrate the heyday of one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs, raised the grand total of £1,660 in memory of its former manager who was credited with saving it from closure.

The money was presented to Pendleside Hospice by Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley, the organisers of the party to celebrate the former Cats' Whiskers and Annabellas' nightspots.

Held in memory of the former manager Mike Connolly, who died last year, his wife and daughter, Dorothy and Sarah-Jane Connolly, were there on the night to join in the celebrations in his honour and also at the cheque presentation.

Hailed as the man who transformed the Cat's Whiskers and put the town's nightlife 'on the map' Mike was credited with saving the club from closure in 1977 and transforming it into the clubbing mecca which attracted celebrities to the town from all over the North West.

Chris said: "Myself and Steve both agreed that the night itself could not have gone any better and we would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket and came along as it is thanks to their support that this night was such a great success."

Held at Mr Green's nightspot in Burnley around 200 people enjoyed the night with former Cat's DJ Steven and Chris, who was a DJ at the former Hop and Red Lion nightspots hosting the night.

They were joined at the decks by former Annabella's DJ Andrew Pickles who flew in from his home in Australia for the celebration.