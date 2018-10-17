Retired Pendle mill worker diagnosed with asbestos related cancer seeks answers from former colleagues

An Earby man, with an asbestos-related cancer, is seeking answers to his illness from former colleagues at mills in Lancashire and West Yorkshire.



Bruce Bedford (74) worked for Brook and Woodhouse Ltd from 1961 as a weaving office clerk at Queens Mill, near Huddersfield and his role involved visiting the mill and warehouse several times a day.

In 1972, he was transferred to Ash Brown Mill’s dye house at Sheepbridge, before joining Lister and Company Ltd in 1974, based at Manningham Mills in Bradford. He also worked for Joseph Hoyle and Son Ltd from 1976 to 1977.

Now, Bruce is asking people who worked with him at these locations to come forward if they know of asbestos use there.

He said: “I worked in the textile industry for a number of years so I may not be the only one at the mills who has developed this disease

“I hope this appeal can shed some light on how I was exposed so I can understand why this happened to begin with."

Bruce first experienced chest and back pain in November 2016. He was initially diagnosed with kidney stones, but when the pain persisted he returned to hospital. An x-ray revealed a shadow on his lung.

When his breathing became so bad that he was left struggling to walk he had another x-ray and a chest specialist diagnosed him with mesothelioma.

He said: “I knew something was wrong when the pains in my chest wouldn’t go away. I just assumed it was a bad infection and things would eventually get better.

"Finding out I actually have cancer was as shocking as it was confusing."

Bruce is being supported by asbestos experts Thompsons Solicitors, and is hoping to make a compensation claim to provide financial security for his family.

Thompsons has supported people with asbestos diseases across the UK for decades. The firm is currently highlighting the plight of communities affected by asbestos with its #PastButPresent campaign.

Amanda Dixon, the solicitor supporting Bruce’s claim, added: “We really want to speak with people who knew Bruce and worked with him at the mills so we can piece together the details of his exposure and make a compensation claim on his behalf.

“Bruce’s mesothelioma diagnosis has turned his life upside down. He was an active man in retirement, but now struggles to get about and do the things he enjoys, like gardening.”

If you or a loved one worked with Bruce at the mills and have information that could support an asbestos claim, contact Amanda Dixon on 0113 205 6398 or via email at amandadixon@thompsons.law.co.uk.