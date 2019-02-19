Restorative Lancashire police programme which sees criminals meet their victims earns national accreditation

Lancashire's Restorative Justice Team, which helps victims of crime meet with offenders to help them move on from past incidents, has been given national accreditation and earned effusive praise from the county's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Having earned Training Provider Quality Mark (TPQM) accreditation, the Restorative Justice programme will now be universally recognised as meeting national standards in restorative training delivery - a "really important" part of rehabilitation for criminals and victims alike, according to commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

"This accreditation recognises the high quality standard that is being set here in Lancashire, training others to support those who choose to go down the path of Restorative Justice, which I am confident is a positive step towards making our communities better, safer places to live and to giving victims of crime and anti-social behaviour a real voice," said Mr Grunshaw.

"The team at Lancashire Police and Lancashire Victim Services can offer the advice and support people need to take this difficult but often important step," he added. "I will continue to support the work of our officers in Lancashire in delivering this important service and helping other victims get the justice and answers they seek.”

Helena Cryer, Lancashire Constabulary Restorative Justice Manager, said: "I’m thrilled. This award demonstrates that we are delivering high-quality training to our police officers and external partners and also provides recognition that our course meets the high standards outlined by the Restorative Justice Council."

For more info on restorative justice, email the Restorative Justice mailbox at RJAdmin@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01772 412 545.