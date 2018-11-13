Residents' reaction to Burnley Wood bomb scare

Residents and community volunteers have been speaking about the drama that has enveloped Burnley Wood today following the arrest of a man on suspected firearms offences.



Police issued a statement today to confirm they had arrested a 30-year-old man following a pre-planned warrant on a house in Dall Street.

The Explosives Ordnance Department attended and a number of items have been recovered from the address. Fire service personnel were also called to the scene.

Danielle Tyler, who lives in Dall Street, said officers arrived around 9-30am this morning.

She said: "I've never seen anything like this before. It has been going on all day but we were only told to evacuate our houses around 2-30pm. Luckily my mum lives nearby so I can stay there with my kids."

An elderly lady, who lives in nearby Gatefield Court made her way with neighbours to Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road after her flat was evacuated.

Karen Heseltine, who lives in Dall Street and is the manager of the community centre, said: "We had just had a luncheon club and were due to have bingo when we heard that police were evacuating houses.

"There is a real community spirit in Burnley Wood. Everyone has mucked in to help. A lot of elderly people have come in to the centre who have been evacuated. We have been making brews to keep people warm and comfortable."