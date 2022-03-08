Residents evacuated from their homes as six fire engines battle major house blaze in Whalley
A road has been closed this morning and residents evacuated from their homes while fire crews tackle a major house blaze.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:46 am
Emergency services, including six fire engines ,and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, Padiham, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Haslingden, Great Harwood and Fulwood are currently at the scene on Queen Street in Whalley.
The road has been closed by police and residents have been evacuated to the nearby village hal after flames spread to three adjacent propertiesl.
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.