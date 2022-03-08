Emergency services, including six fire engines ,and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, Padiham, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Haslingden, Great Harwood and Fulwood are currently at the scene on Queen Street in Whalley.

The road has been closed by police and residents have been evacuated to the nearby village hal after flames spread to three adjacent propertiesl.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a big house blaze in Whalley that has spread to neighbouring homes