The road remains closed and motorists and the public are asked to avoid the area while emergency services remain at the scene and deal with the aftermath of the fire in the terraced house which spread to three adjacent homes, leading to several residents being evacuated.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, Padiham, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Haslingden, Great Harwood and Fulwood were called to the scene.

Fire, police and ambulance attend the scene of a house fire on Queen Street, Whalley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three jets and two hose reels to bring the fire under control and crews remain at the incident damping down and making the area safe.

A number of residents have been evacuated and the fire service is working with Lancashire Police and the local authority in a multi-agency response to the incident which has sent shockwaves around the closeknit community.