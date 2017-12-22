Resident taken to hospital after house fire in Padiham

A resident was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a house in Padiham on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Padiham and Hyndburn were called to a property in Well Street just before 3pm after clothes that had been left close to a gas fire set alight.

They extinguished the flames using a hosereel and a ventilation unit was also required to clear away smoke in the house.

The occupier was alerted to the blaze, which destroyed the clothes and caused slight smoke damage to the the ground floor, by the smoke alarm.