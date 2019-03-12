Resident counts '15 pieces of dog muck' on one small stretch of Burnley street

A Burnley resident has cried foul after discovering 15 pieces of dog muck on one street.

Mr Barry Joyce contacted the Express when, after a recent walk in Coal Clough Lane, he counted the dog dirt in a length of just 50 yards.

Mr Joyce said: "The dog muck situation in Burnley is now worse than before we had the dog fouling laws.

"It should not be just left there. It will not give visitors to Burnley a great impression to take away with them."

In response to Mr Joyce's concerns, Burnley Borough Council warned that irresponsible dog owners who do not clean up their dog's mess face a £75 fine and encouraged residents to report instances of dog fouling.

A council spokesman: "This is down to irresponsible dog owners who don't clean up after their dog. Our enforcement officers, including the dog warden, will issue a £75 fixed penalty notice to anyone caught not cleaning up dog fouling.

"Officers patrol that particular area around four times a week. We encourage people to report dog fouling to us, providing the location and time of day this happens, so that we can identify 'hot spot' areas and target our enforcement work more effectively.

"They can do that online at environmental.crime@burnley.gov.uk, by emailing streetscene@burnley.gov.uk or by phoning 01282 425011."