Report: Burnley FC brand one of world's most valuable

A new report has revealed that Burnley Football Club is amongst the world's most valuable football brands, with the Clarets ranked ahead of a host of European superpowers.

The report, released by Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, collated data on the planet's most valuable football brands and listed Burnley (worth £166m) as the 27th-most valuable in the world, up from 44th last year, and the 12th-most valuable in the UK.

The Clarets flexed their blossoming financial muscle with the 15m acquisition of striker Chris Wood nine months ago.

Thanks to a stunning season which has seen Sean Dyche's side finish in the top seven and qualify for next season's Europa League, the Clarets' rise up the table has seen them leapfrog the likes of Ajax, Napoli, Olympique Lyonnais, Hertha Berlin, Lazio, Athletic Bilbao, Celtic, Monaco, Sevilla, and Zenit St Petersburg.

In terms of brand value growth, Burnley's increase of 57% was also the third-biggest in the world over the past 12 months, behind only RB Leipzig (140%) and Inter Milan (119%): evidence of the financial benefits from the ever-growing Premier League television deals - which, in some cases, contribute more than 90% of a club's income - and the financial benefits the come from the worldwide marketing of the English game.

"The Premier League remains the most visible and most intensely-marketed football league worldwide," said Bryn Anderson, Director of Brand Finance. "Although all member clubs benefit from strong broadcasting revenues and high levels of stadium utilisation, there is a huge gulf between the very top and the rest of the league."

And despite the Premier League's apparent financial dominance in the report, Bryn warned that the most stable method of brand growth involves diversifying where revenue comes from to remove reliance on broadcasting deals, which "creates vulnerability" for clubs.

"The current Brand Finance Football 50 reflects the evolution of the modern football business paradigm, with clubs the beneficiaries of strong marketing, globalisation, and the enduring popularity of the world’s top sport," Bryn explained. "But in order for growth trajectories to maintain their momentum, all top clubs need to continue broadening their global footprint, forming relationships and revenue generating opportunities in growth markets, such as China, India, and the USA."

For more information on the Brand Finance 50, head to their website at http://brandfinance.com/knowledge-centre/reports/brand-finance-football-50-2018/