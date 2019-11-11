Remembrance Sunday: Burnley pays its respects at poignant town centre service

Burnley fell silent as the town marked 100 years since the first two-minute silence was held after the First World War.



The service, held at the Burnley Peace Garden, was led by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North CMP; Fr Roger Parker, chaplain to the Royal British Legion; and Fr David Featherstone, parish priest of St Mary’s with St John’s and Christ the King Church.

Crowds gather for Burnley's Service of Remembrance in the Peace Garden

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly, along with other civic dignitaries laid poppy wreaths at the war memorial after the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment had led a parade through town.