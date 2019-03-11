Remembrance service in Burnley will mark Hapton Valley pit disaster

The 57th Annual Hapton Valley Disaster Remembrance Service takes place in Burnley this weekend.



It will be held at the memorial stone in Burnley Cemetery, Rossendale Road, on Sunday at noon, and is for the relatives and friends of those who died in the tragic event.

The terrible accident occurred on the morning of March 22nd, 1962, at 9-45am when an explosion ripped through the 140-yard long Number 2 Union seam at the colliery.

Sixteen men were killed instantly and a further three died later from their injuries. A further 22 men were hurt in the blast.

A roll call of names of the miners who died in the disaster will be read out at the service.

For more information, call Bob Clark on 01282 771694.



