Registered sex offender caught with cannabis farm at his home, court told

A registered sex offender who had a cannabis farm at his Burnley home was caught after police arrived to do a compliance visit, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Brian Greenwood (47) and his nephew Paul Grunshaw (34) who was staying with him, claimed they had been " tricked into " having the 10 plants.

Both told officers an Asian man set up the equipment at Greenwood's house in Claughton Street, and said they weren't very intelligent.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the court the police found the plants in a bedroom, which had two high -powered lamps hanging from the ceiling. Two large power packs were present. A piece of ventilation duct led from the ceiling into the attic space.

Greenwood told police he knew it was cannabis, that it was illegal and said Grunshaw looked after the plants.

He said the cannabis was brought as clippings, the Asian man set up all the growing equipment and turned up every day at 6pm. Greenwood had 43 offences on his record whilst Grunshaw had 29 offences behind him.

Mr Peter King, for Grunshaw, said he had been taken advantage of.

The solicitor continued:"He is naive, he is not sophisticated, it wasn't his operation.

"He has mental health issues that go back many, many years, to his childhood. It's quite clear this Asian male has set this equipment up and primed my client to tend to the plants whilst he was at Mr Greenwoods home. "

For Greenwood, Mr Ben Leech said he was trying to help out his nephew. He conceded he used cannabis in order to assist with back pain.

The solicitor continued: "It's back trouble for which he is medicated through his GP. He is honest enough to say he uses cannabis from time to time as it's more beneficial for the pain and it helps him sleep."

Mr Leech added:"It was not for any financial gain."

Greenwood, of Claughton Street, Burnley, admitted permitting the production of cannabis, on November 20th.

Grunshaw, of Redlam, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to producing the drug. Each was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.