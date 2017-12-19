Reedley Primary kids getting hands-on learning in Eco Club

One a mission to improve the school grounds and teach the children about their outdoor environment, a Burnley primary school have started their very own 'Eco Club'.

Starting by clearing their plant pots of weeds and debris, pupils helped to make their school environment clean and tidy and even planted bulbs ready for next spring during their Eco Club.

"The pots we had were full of weeds, so they took out everything like dock leaves and dandelions and made it safe to plant," said Year 2 teacher, Mrs Collins. "We talked about why plants wouldn't grow before and what we needed to do, and we've planted bulbs for the spring."

Part of the Children's University programme at Reedley, which sees kids undertake 30 hours of learning outside the school, the Eco Club has been a hit so far, with Mrs Collins adding: "Every lesson, every club we did had a leaning objective; it wasn't just about the environment and making it look nice, it was about the wildlife and making sure we picked up litter and how to look after everything.

"Absolutely [the kids enjoyed it]," she added. "We had great fun, even out in the rain!"