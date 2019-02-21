Red Cross steps in to help Burnley born mother find son who disappeared in Syria 12 weeks ago

International humanitarian organisation, the Red Cross, is helping the Burnley born mother of a man who disappeared in Syria 12 weeks ago to find him.

The organisation, which provides emergency assistance, stepped in to help after a page set up on social media for people to make donations to the fund to help find Kristian Baxter was shut down.

Lawyers acting for Kristian's mum, Andrea Leclair, are challenging the decision made by administrators of GoFundMe page.

Andrea said: "My lawyer doesn't think they will change their mind. But he has categorically told them that they are in the wrong."

A legal team acting for Andrea are also liaising with the Canadian government in a bid to locate Kristian who has been missing now for 12 weeks after he travelled to Syria via Lebanon on his Canadian passport.

Andrea said this week she was hoping for news of Kristian soon.

Although born in Nottinghamshire, Kristian (45) is passionate about Burnley, the hometown of his parents.

Kristian has visited Burnley regularly since he was a child and set up a facebook page devoted to the town.

Burnley, Lancashire, Now and Then and now has over 16,000 members.

Andrea, who grew up in Burnley Wood and attended St Mary’s RC Primary and the former St Hilda’s High schools, said Kristian “loved everything” connected to Burnley and was very proud of the success of the facebook page.Andrea who now lives in Nanaimo, British Columbia, said: “We moved to Canada in 1974

when Kristian was a year old but we always used to come back to visit Burnley.

“Even though he wasn’t born in Burnley he always had an affinity for it and he is an experienced traveller.”

The nightmare began for the family when Kristian, who made the trip with his girlfriend's brother-in-law arrived in Lebanon but his luggage was delayed.

A friend went to collect his bag for him but was detained at the Syrian border because it contained a metal detector. As soon as he heard what had happened Kristian went to the Syrian authorities to explain that the detector was just for him as part of his hobby as a 'history buff' and the driver should be released.

But in a turnaround situation the driver was released from detention and Kristian was detained and transported to Damascus where his family believe he is being held in a high security prison known as Palestine Security Branch 235.

Nothing has been heard from him since Saturday, December 1st, when his travel visa to Syria expired.

With no clear indication if Kristian has been arrested or why he is being detained the quest to find him is proving to be extremely difficult.

Global Affairs Canada, which is the equivalent of the Foreign Office, is assisting the family but the situation is complicated by the fact that Canada severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012, expelling its diplomats and closing the embassy.

In a bid to get help for her son, Andrea has written to several ambassadors who have embassies in Syria.

And the Romanian embassy has held a meeting and set up a co-ordinated action plan to help Kristian.

Andrea added: "The Canadian government are trying to help also but they don't have any direct communication with Syria and the British Foreign Office have also opened a file on the case."