Recycling advice offered ahead of busy festive period

Burnley Council is encouraging residents to have a Christmas cracker when it comes to recycling.



People are reminded that they can recycle all the cans, bottles, paper, cards and even their real Christmas trees once all the festivities are over.

Recycling and non-recycling waste collections will not take place on Boxing Day but will happen on Saturday, December 30th instead.

All items must be put out for collection from 6-30am as usual. Otherwise collections will remain the same over Christmas and New Year.

Anybody wishing to recycle their tree should leave it out on Monday, January 15th at their normal point of collection. There’s no need to book a collection.

Due to the fact that traditionally more rubbish is generated during the festive period the council is temporarily relaxing its rules over bags of extra waste. Normally the council does not collect any excess waste left outside a wheelie bin.

However, between December 26th and January 12th inclusive, the council will collect extra bags of rubbish that will not fit in your wheelie bin. After that the council will return to its pro-recycling policy of not collecting any waste left outside your wheelie bin.

Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s executive member for community services, said: “We’re coming up to the time of the year when many people generate a lot of extra rubbish, much of which can be recycled. Things like wrapping paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, and cans can all be recycled rather than throwing it away with the rest of your general rubbish.”

Further information on collection days, and what can and can’t be recycled, is available on the council website www.burnley.gov.uk.