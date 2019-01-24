Recognition for Burnley Charter Walk's autism friendly improvements

Burnley's Charter Walk shopping centre has been recognised by The National Autistic Society for improvements made to the centre and staff training and awareness.

The nationally recognised accreditation – known as “Autism Friendly” status – focuses on five key areas: customer information, staff/volunteer understanding, physical environment, customer experience and promoting understanding.

To achieve this high standard, the centre has made available some valuable resources including a new centre guide and autism cards.

The guide is situated around the centre and available to download at home, to help reduce the anxiety often associated with planning a visit to a new place.

The custom autism cards are available from centre management and the centre’s website as a non-verbal way of communicating with staff members and fellow shoppers.

For shoppers who struggle with sensory overload, a quiet hour takes place every Tuesday between 9 – 10am. Within this time, activities such as cleaning with machinery and maintenance are kept to a minimum and a number of retailers lower lights or cease playing music from stores.

Debbie Hernon, Charter Walk Shopping Centre’s centre manager, commented: “All of the centre staff here at Charter Walk are thrilled to have been awarded ‘Autism Friendly’ status. We’re proud of the action we’ve taken to become a more inclusive Centre and its very important to us that every visitor feels welcome.

"Our goal in 2019 will be to further build and improve the services we offer to all shoppers.”

Charter Walk has partnered with local organisation, Action for ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) to support the charities work throughout Lancashire.