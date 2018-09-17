Recipe: White chocolate and orange delice

Executive chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Steve Williams, shares his recipe for a wonderful white chocolate and orange delice.

Executive chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Steve Williams, shares his recipe for a wonderful white chocolate and orange delice.

INGREDIENTS

For the chocolate delice

300g white chocolate

300g whipping cream

85g milk

Two leaves gelatine

One orange – grated.

For the orange jelly

100ml strained fresh orange juice

25g stock syrup

1g citric acid

One leaf gelatine

Orange food colouring – to required colour.

METHOD

For the chocolate delice

Melt the chocolate over a bain marie.

Soak the gelatine in the milk.

Squeeze the gelatine dry and warm the milk with the orange zest over a low heat.

Add the milk to the chocolate and mix well.

Semi whip the cream and fold into the chocolate mix.

Pour into your desired mould and refrigerate to set.

For the orange jelly

Soak gelatine in a little water. When soft squeeze dry.

Warm the orange juice, stock syrup, citric acid and colouring.

Add the soaked gelatine, dissolve and strain through a towel.

Chill down over ice until syrupy. Pour on to mousse and leave to set.

TO FINISH

Demould the delice and arrange on to a plate.

Serve with an orange sorbet, chocolate shavings, and some fresh orange segments.

Enjoy!