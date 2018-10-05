Recipe: Aubergine Tacos

Why not try this recipe out?

Ingredients

Drizzle olive oil

2 aubergines, medium dice

1 red pepper, sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

4tbsp chipotle sauce

400g tin black beans, drained and rinse

10g coriander, chopped

Salt and Pepper

To Serve

8 taco shells

Creme fresh

1 avocado, sliced

1 red onion, chopped

Small bunch fresh coriander, chopped

Chipotle sauce

Instructions

Quick and easy to create, these aubergine tacos are delicious for a vegetarian tea.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a large saucepan.

Add the aubergine and red pepper, sauté for 5 minutes.

Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

Add the chipotle sauce, black beans and 125ml of water. Bring to the boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat, add the chopped coriander and season to taste.

To serve, spoon the aubergine mix into taco shells and top with a dollop of crème fresh, avocado, red onion, coriander and extra chipotle sauce.

Chefs Tip

Swap the tacos for fajita wraps if desired.