Rear of Burnley's streets set for more alleygates

Alleygates look set to be introduced to the rear of more streets in Burnley.

Burnley Council has submitted a planning application for the rear of 2-26 Lebanon Street; 1-27 Haven Street; 76-88 Lyndhurst Road and 167-179 Brunshaw Road.

The application’s design and access statement reveals that the residents of the areas feel vulnerable and have been targeted for crime and have applied to Burnley Council to have the alleygates fitted to the rear of their properties.

The crime and anti-social behaviour figures have been monitored for two years and the areas recorded consistently high crime rates.

The streets will only be accessed via locked gates with residents having a key.

The gating order has been granted for three years with crime rates being monitored.