A 27-year-old was arrested this morning after a police raid on business premises.

Several items were taken from the premises in the Rosegrove area of Burnley after the swoop at around 10-45am.

An eyewitness reported seeing several artefacts, including a rhino's head and a large turtle, being taken from the premises.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 1997.

He is currently in police custody.