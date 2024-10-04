Rapist, thieves, drug dealers and thugs among 10 criminals jailed in Lancashire in September

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 19:12 GMT

These are the faces of ten criminals who were put behind bars in Lancashire last month.

Thieves, drug dealers, thugs and a rapist were among the criminals who were jailed in September.

Scroll though our full list below:

1. Scott Chinnery

Scott Chinnery was arrested following an investigation into a number of thefts at various businesses across Blackburn on September 4. The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared in court the following day where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was subsequently jailed for 36 weeks. | Lancashire Police

2. David Yates

David Yates was arrested on September 10 following several thefts at various businesses in Blackburn. The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, was later charged with 14 shoplifting offences and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order. He appeared in court on September 11 where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was jailed for 22 weeks. | Lancashire Police

3. John Robinson

John Robinson was jailed for his role in the disorder seen in Blackpool on August 3, 2024. The 31-year-old, of Quebec Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker at Preston Crown Court. He was jailed for three years and three months on September 19. | Lancashire Police

4. Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years and nine months for conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine. | Lancashire Police

