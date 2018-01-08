Ramblers raise for Pendleside Hospice

A local walking group raised £200 for Pendleside Hospice at their Christmas lunch before the festive holidays.

The group, called Walking For Health, has up to 40 people taking part in weekly jaunts every Wednesday mornings, with new members always welcome to come along and get involved themselves.

Walking for Health raised £200 in aid of Pendleside Hospice at their Christmas lunch on Thursday, December 14th at Nelson House in Burnley at which they enjoyed a lovely festive meal, held a raffle, and played a game of 'Heads and Tails'.

Elaine and Michael Bates, Volunteer Leaders with the group, said: "We always support the hospice because of the work they do in our community."

For more information on Walking For Health, head to www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder/active-together-burnley-rossendale.