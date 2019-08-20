Rallying call for new blood at Burnley and Padiham branch of Royal British Legion

A call for new members to join the ranks has gone out from the Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion.

A developing branch with over 100 members who have worked hard to build its profile over the last 12 months, new blood is needed to strengthen the committee. Members also want to raise the profile of the branch.

The organisation is counting down to the 100th anniversary in 2021, and, as the season of remembrance approaches help is needed with the Poppy Appeal, a vital part of the branch's fund raising which last year raised a staggering £84,000.

In the last year the branch has re-located to Burnley Market Hall to make it more accessible for people.

Along with volunteers who could help with the poppy selling there is a vacancy for the role of treasurer.

This would require a commitment of around two to three hours a week and to attend as many of the monthly meeting as possible in order to give the members a treasurer’s report.

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month and the next one will take place on Thursday, October 3rd, at Molly Rigby's in Padiham at 7pm.

The annual meeting takes place on Thursday, October 17th, at the Burnley Sea Cadets in Stanley Street.

All existing and new members are welcome. For more information please contact the office on

07592739762 or email royalbritishlegionbp@yahoo.co.uk and leave a message for Frank Gallagher if

you can help in Burnley and a message for Vince Pridden if you can help in Padiham.