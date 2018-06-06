Rallying call for Burnley town centre festival

Plans are afoot to host an unprecedented day of live music in Burnley town centre next year.



Madge Nawaz, who runs Remedy Gin Bar in Ormerod Street, wants to hold the festival in the Burnley Mechanics car park on Sunday, May 5th.

He is now calling on fellow town centre businesses to get behind the idea and put on a day the town can be proud of.

“Burnley deserves a festival like this. Other towns do it but for some reason it has never taken off here.

“Ideally we would have the main stage in the Mechanics car park with a few bands performing and then all the pubs and bars in town would do their own thing.

“It’s about promoting the town centre and giving people a reason to come down to see what we have to offer here.

“Colne has the Blues, Barnoldswick has its Bands on the Square and there’s Darwen Live. Why hasn’t Burnley got anything like this?

“We’ve organised similar events in the surrounding parks and they’re great but we want people in the centre. This has to happen.”

Even though a potential event is 11 months away Madge believes work needs to start now and is adamant that support from surrounding businesses is vital to getting the idea off the ground.

“This has to be joint venture. Everybody needs to be on board; pubs, bars, shops. It would be great if we could close off a couple of the streets nearby and have food stalls, face-painting; make it a real family friendly atmosphere.

“The council is supporting us but they have said they will not be able to fund it. So, this has to be something we do together.”

Any businesses or individuals interested in helping can contact Madge on 07944708420 or through Facebook.