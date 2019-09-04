Rain could not dampen spirits of revellers at annual Padiham Party in the Park

Rain could not dampen the spirits of crowds who turned out for the annual Padiham Party in the Park.

Hosted in Memorial Park and organised by Padiham Town Council, the fun filled day included the popular Teddy Bear's picnic which attracted 140 children and their families, and of course, their teddy bears.

The picnic was organised by Gillian Pridden and a band of volunteers.

There was also a variety of stalls and other attractions including pony rides, a dog agility display, Punch and Judy show, live music and firefighters from Padiham Fire Station went along with their engine.

Volunteers kept everyone going by serving tea, cake and other refreshments in the park pavilion cafe.

Town councillor and organiser Vince Pridden said the aim of the event was to bring the community together for a fun filled day.

He said: "This year's event had one uninvited guest in the form of the inclement weather.

"As usual the people of Padiham were not put off and still turned out to support the event and make the day another success and I would like to thank them for supporting us."

Vince also thanked staff from Burnley Parks Department who helped to set the event up.