Raider who struck three times in a month at popular Burnley furniture store could be sent to prison

A raider, who repeatedly stole televisions from Oak Furnitureland in Burnley, could be facing jail.

Mark Butterworth took a total of four 32” Samsung sets, worth £1,000, after striking on three separate days this month at the store on the Prestige Retail Park in Active Way.

The 41-year-old defendant, of Deerstone Avenue, Burnley, admitted three counts of burglary. He was committed to the town’s crown court for sentence on February 21st, after Blackburn magistrates heard he had previous convictions and had recently been given a community order.