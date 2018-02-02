Radio 1 slot for talented Burnley DJ

A Burnley-born DJ will realise a childhood dream when he begins hosting his very own prime-time Radio 1 show later this month.



Avid Clarets fan Jordan North (27) will present Radio 1’s Greatest Hits show every Sunday morning as part of the station’s new weekend schedule.

Jordan, who grew up in Harle Syke before moving to Preston when he was 11, began his radio career on student and community stations like Preston FM and Spark FM before hosting shows on the likes of Rock FM, The Hits and Capital Manchester.

“What a great start to my 2018 – I’m absolutely made up,” said the former St James’ Lanehead Primary School school pupil. “It’s no secret that this has been a childhood ambition of mine, so to get my own show on Radio 1 and officially be part of the family is just amazing.

“To be honest, it’s not properly sunk in, but I can’t wait to be back on air and start presenting Radio 1’s Greatest Hits.”

The permanent gig follows on from his temporary celebratory slot on the station last year as part of Radio 1’s 50th anniversary celebrations. His first national radio debut also came through Radio 1 over the Christmas of 2014.

Still a Turf Moor season ticket holder, the proud Claret was involved in a friendly exchange with Gary Lineker earlier this season as he made an impassioned plea to the Match of the Day presenter to stop showing his beloved team last.

The Clarets went on to draw 0-0 with Huddersfield that weekend and the former England hotshot tweeted Jordan: “Sorry @jordannorth1 you’re last. If you want @BurnleyOfficial to be on higher they need to score some bloody goals ;)”

Jordan’s grandparents, Vera and Gwyn North are well-known figures in the Burnley area having run a number of pubs across the town including Daneshouse Club and St Andrew’s Conservative Club.

A Northern lad through and through, Jordan does plan to move to London eventually but for now he’s happy up North...near to Oddies.

“Obviously the plan is to move down to London in the near future, but for now I’m happy staying up North, at least until the Clarets have finished the season so I don’t miss any home games - plus I’d miss Oddies!

“I’ve been overwhelmed by all the lovely messages I’ve received from people across the town - I’ve even had a few pints bought for me which is nice!”

Jordan will start the role on Sunday, February 25th, alongside other permanent newcomers Alice Levine, Dev, and Maya Jama. Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and pop star Mollie King are also joining the line up as co-hosts alongside current presenter Matt Edmondson.

Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper said: “It’s brilliant to welcome the next generation of superstars to Radio 1.”

Jordan’s new show will be broadcast live on Radio 1 every Sunday from 10am to 1pm.