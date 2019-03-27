Pupils to represent Burnley in Lancashire finals of climbing competition

Students from Unity College are to represent Burnley in the county finals of the Lancashire School Games.

The school was among seven from Burnley and Rossendale competing in the SPAR Lancashire School Games climbing competition.

Held at Burnley College’s Fitness Evolution 42 years seven and eight boys competed in the event.

Teams of six were tasked with climbing as high as they could within a set time frame, with points being awarded for the height achieved. The overall winners were the teams with the most points.

Unity College were crowned Burnley’s overall winners with Shuttleworth College placed second.

Other schools from Burnley taking part in the event were Sir John Thursby Community College, Coal Clough

Academy and Blessed Trinity RC College.

Mrs Matthews, Head of PE at Unity College, said: “The children were delighted and quite shocked to have progressed to the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals.

"I hadn’t told them that the competition was a regional qualifier so they are incredibly proud to go forward to represent Burnley.

“We are lucky enough to have a climbing wall at school so they will be doing a lot more practice

before the finals in July.

"The children have become a lot more confident and have found a minority sport that they love doing – hopefully they will continue and look to join a local club.”

Helen Tyson, school organiser for Burnley said: “Climbing is a fantastic minority sport that demands strength, decision making and stamina.

"The SPAR Lancashire School Games promote a breadth of different sports in the belief that children should be able to discover which sports they love, in order to increase their chances of staying physically active later in life.

“Climbing is new for this year and it is really refreshing to have a new sport on the competition calendar - a big thank you to the Fitness Evolution team and to Rossendale School Sports Partnership for their support during this event.

"Congratulations to all schools involved.”