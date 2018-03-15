Pupils take part in special day to promote world peace

Burnley schoolchildren are using bright colours to help promote peace.

Pupils from St Augustine's RC Primary School will wear 'Colours for Peace' to mark the 25th anniversary of the Warrington bombing.

On Tuesday the school is having a 'dress down' day where everyone will wear either blue, green or white in return for a small donation. There will also be a cake sale.

Throughout the day, the children who graduated last November from the Small Steps for Peace programme will lead with younger children and the day will end with an assembly.

The Warrington bombings in 1993 tragically claimed the lives of 12-year-old Tim Parry and three-year-old Johnathan Ball.

The Peace Foundation was founded in their memories and has become the leading UK provider of support to victims of terrorism and communities whose lives are affected by extremism and conflict.

The Peace Foundation is urging schools, colleges, individuals and businesses to help raise £150,000 to continue the important work in 2018 by joining in the 'Colours for Peace' day.