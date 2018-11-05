Pupils get snap happy in Padiham school's first ever photographic competition

A Padiham school has held its first ever photographic competition.

Pupils and adults were invited to enter the competition at St John the Baptist RC Primary under the theme God's Wonderful World.

Entrants were asked to take an image and submit it with a caption explaining why they had chosen that image.

Photographs ranged from creatures, forests, baby scans, family portraits, sunsets and sunrises to ocean views, grassland and hill views and a variety of beach shots at different seasons.

All of the competition entries were displayed in the school hall on Thursday, 1st November 1st, for children, parents and parishioners to see.

The entries were judged by Chris McKae, a local and talented photographer, who then awarded the winners of the EYFS, KS1, KS2 and adult categories with their prizes.

The competition was organised by teacher Sophie Dewhurst who said: "It was a great success and enjoyed by many people.

"It truly helped everyone to take a few minutes to reflect and appreciate God's wonderful world and its beauty."

The winners were:

EYFS: Kai Southern with a beautiful photograph of an open chestnut with a conker inside.

KS1: Oscar Entwistle with an enchanting photograph of Gawthorpe Woods.

KS2: Scarlet-Rose Murphy with a photograph of herself and her grandparents sat down, overlooking the stunning view from Pendle Hill.

Adult: Miss Marshall with a photograph of flamingos standing and feeding in their natural environment in Bolivia.