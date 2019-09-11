Public will get chance to have say in helping transform historic Burnley school site

Plans to transform the former Woodtop School into high-quality housing have moved closer following a successful bid for funding by Burnley Council and housing company The Calico Group.

A bid by the two organisations to Homes England for £200,000 of funding has now been approved and on Tuesday the council’s Executive will be asked to agree that the money is used to progress the scheme which will see new homes built on the Accrington Road site.

The funding will help ensure that local people are involved in the design process and the scheme itself as it is developed.

Coun. Ivor Emo, executive member for housing and leisure, said: “The successful bid for funding shows the power of partnership working and we are very grateful to Homes England for its support for this exciting scheme.

“Both the council and Calico want to see this historic landmark building brought back to life and once again become a valuable asset to the local community.

"We’re very keen to work with the community so local residents can have their say in developing the project and ensuring we get the best possible outcome. This development will be a significant step forward in the ongoing regeneration of the whole area.

“The building has been empty for many years but the aim is to try and preserve the historic elements of the building and work them into the new scheme.

“This is just one part of much wider work by the council to encourage the building of a wide range of high-quality homes that suits all needs.”

Helen Thompson, Executive director of group operations for Calico, said: “We're really pleased that people in the local community will be involved in the redevelopment of this area and will have the opportunity to influence the work we do. Our aim is to ensure that the investment really helps the community to thrive."

The council and Calico continue to work closely together to bring forward a detailed proposal for the future development of the building and surrounding land.