Public thanked for "overwhelming" support after sickening mosaic theft from Burnley park

Volunteers have thanked the public for their support and help after thieves stole a mosaic from a woodland trail.



The community was left sickened when the badger mosaic was taken from the Look and Linger Trail in the grounds of Towneley Park.

It was made by an 86-year-old founder member of the group who spent six months on it.

Since the theft a facebook post has been shared almost 200 times and and 9,500 people have read it.

Chairman Maureen Frankland has now thanked everyone for their support.

She said: "We would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and for sharing the post."

The mosaic is just one of 30 attractions on the trail in the grounds of the hall that takes in part of Thanet Lee Wood.

A guide is available to visitors to find the attractions on the trail including mosaics of a bee, a deer and a woodland scene. There is also a collection of knitted items to spot.

The mosaic was placed high up in a tree that was out of natural reach so someone has gone to the effort to steal it.

Maureen is asking that people keep an eye out for the mosaic in case the culprit tries to sell it on. She has also asked that if anyone has information to message the group's facebook page.

If anyone finds the badger they are asked to return it to the foyer of Towneley Hall.