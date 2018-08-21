Psychic Sally’s sensational anniversary tour stopping off in Burnley

An award-winning TV medium is stopping off in Burnley on her 10-year anniversary tour.

Psychic Sally Morgan’s interactive show will wow audiences at The Burnley Mechanics on Thursday, September 27th, at 7-30pm.

Sally will celebrate a decade in the business and prove just why she’s attracted high praise throughout her career.

She said: “The shows will be psychic dynamite and although they are undoubtedly entertaining, there is also a very serious side, which is to give audience members’ messages of hope and love from the other side.”

Alternatively, tickets can be bought by visiting www.burnleymechanics.co.uk