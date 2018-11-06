Proud couple honoured to represent Burnley and Padiham at Festival of Remembrance in London

Burnley and Padiham will be represented at the Festival of Remembrance in London this weekend for the first time in several decades.



Vince Pridden and his wife Gillian will be carrying the standard for the Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion at the annual Festival of Remembrance show at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

The prestigious event, held the night before Remembrance Sunday, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in all conflicts and this year's it falls on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The festival will be attended by members of the Royal Family and feature a host of celebrities to commemorate all those who have served and sacrificed for their country. It will also be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall on BBC One at 8-30pm.

Vince said: "We feel honoured to be chosen to represent Burnley and Padiham especially on the 100th anniversary, it is indeed a very special occasion."

Vince (60) joined the army catering corps in 1976 and went on to serve in the UK, Germany, Cyprus, Canada, Belize and Northern Ireland.

He also served in Bosnia where he was awarded the Queen's Commendation for valuable service. He is also the holder of several medals including the United Nations Protection Force Medal.

Vince met Gillian while they were both serving in Northern Ireland and they moved to Padiham in 1988.

The couple both work as volunteer welfare case workers for the Royal British Legion and in 2017 Vince took up the post of Burnley and Padiham branch Standard Bearer.

Vince added: "This year I have had the honour to take and parade the RBL standard to Belgium with 1,200 other standards and Parade through the Mein Gate to commemorate the 100 years since the end of World War One."