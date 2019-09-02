Protest march attracts 200 to streets of Ribble Valley united in anger against parliamentary suspension

A mass march protesting against the suspension of Parliament saw around 200 people take to the streets of Clitheroe.

Members of the public, and people from all political groups, united as one to vent their anger at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament for five weeks in a move to prevent MPs from blocking a no deal Brexit.

Some of the organisers prepare to lead the protestors on Saturday.

Parliament has already voted to veto leaving the EU without a deal. But as the October 31st deadline approaches there is a fear that Boris Johnson will press ahead with a no deal Brexit against the express wishes of democratically-elected MPs.

Chanting 'Stop the coup' and 'Defend democracy' the protestors defied Saturday's rain to march from the market place and through town before rallying below Clitheroe Castle.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Allan Knox, one of the leaders of the protest, said: "This is a direct attack on our democracy.

“Leavers in the referendum claimed that they wanted to preserve the sovereignty of parliament, yet we see a key vote leave campaigner, now prime minister, attack that sovereignty.

The protest march in full swing on Saturday.

“This undemocratic move has enraged people across the political spectrum as shown by the numbers who turned up to defend democracy on this demonstration and across the country.”

Karl Barnsley, vice chairman of Ribble Valley Labour Party, who also helped organise the protest has even called for a General Election.

He said: "Boris Johnson is a prime minister with no mandate, chosen to be Tory leader by a tiny minority of the electorate, with a parliamentary majority of one.

“Yet he is prepared to ride roughshod over our democratic traditions and drive Britain into a no-deal Brexit, putting us at the mercy of trade deals with Trump's America."