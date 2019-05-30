Property repairer who crashed into Ribble Valley bus stop at midnight was twice legal drink drive limit Burnley court told

An 'odd-job' man, who crashed into a bus stop in Billington at midnight, was almost twice the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Reginald Shaw was found by police as he climbed out of a rear door of the Citroen Berlingo, which was on its side, on Whalley Road.

The 56-year- old was taken to hospital as he had suffered cuts and bruises and then on to the police station. He blew 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told Shaw, who also did property repairs, had not wanted to leave his van, with ladders on the top and tools inside, on a public car park, because he feared they would be stolen - but he had been left with nothing anyway.

Shaw, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the hearing he was 'mortified' by his actions.

He said: " I have lost my van and my ability to work.

"My tools have been taken and my ladders have gone. I had been offered a contract of £12,000.

"Unfortunately, I have lost all that now. I have not worked since. Without a van, I can't do what I do. "

The defendant added:" I am mortified I have cocked all that up. It not only affects me, it affects my son as he was going to be working with me.

"There is no work where I'm from."

Shaw told the Bench he was looking for any sort of work he could find but as yet there was nothing. He said may have to consider claiming benefits adding: "I would rather not as I have never claimed benefits in my life."

The defendant, of Bridgenorth, Shropshire, admitted driving with excess alcohol on April 24th. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 18 months.