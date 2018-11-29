Prolific shoplifter returned to crime after becoming 'homeless and desperate' court told

A one-time prolific shoplifter went back to her old ways when she was homeless, after almost a year out of trouble, a court heard.

Claire McMillan (36) had a long record for theft, but had not been in court since January and, according to her solicitor, was doing " remarkably well."

McMillan had pinched air fresheners to the tune of £40 from Wilko in Burnley, the town's magistrates were told.

The defendant was identified on CCTV after she left the store. She owned up to the police, although she said she couldn't remember it at the time.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the hearing: "She has many previous convictions for similar offences, going back over the years."

Mr John Rusius, defending, said although McMillan had quite a number of matters on her record, she had not been in court since January 23rd and was "doing remarkably well."

The solicitor continued: " She was interviewed and said she was homeless and just desperate."

The defendant, who now lives at the Gateway hostel at Gannow, Burnley, admitted theft on Friday, October 5th.

She was conditionally discharged for 12 months and must pay £40 compensation.