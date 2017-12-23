Prolific shoplifter lands back in court after theft from supermarket

A prolific shoplifter, who stole clothing worth more than £60 from Sainsbury's, did it within a month of receiving two conditional discharges, a court heard.

Ex- drug addict Susan Howarth (48), who has 104 previous offences on her record, put the clothing in her bag and walked out.

She was detained after activating the security alarm.

Burnley magistrates were told how Howarth had not been getting her benefits as she couldn't get a bank account - and had been to 12 banks before she was accepted to open one.

The defendant, of Dall Street, Burnley, admitted theft to the tune of £61.12 on Friday, December 1st. She was given a 12-month community order with a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £25 fine and an £85 victim surcharge.

The court was told Howarth wanted to sell the goods to buy food. She was on methadone and was currently not using illegal drugs. She told the probation service she felt socially isolated and wanted to break free from her previous lifestyle.

Mr Mark Williams, defending Howarth, told the hearing she was caught by a security guard the moment she walked through the door.

He continued: "She effectively walked into his arms, as it were."

The solicitor said the defendant was registered with Inspire, the drugs treatment service, adding: "She had been to 12 different potential providers until she found somebody prepared to give her an account."