Pro cage fighter visits Burnley takeaway to help support community

A professional cage fighter paid a visit to Burnley to show his support for the local community who have backed his rise to international stardom.

MMA Pro Cage fighter Shoaib ‘The Assassin’ Yousaf took part in a youth awareness event at Padrino's restaurant in Colne Road with the aim of promoting sport as a positive way to channel their talents into sport.

Shaoib, who represents the Muscle Factory Gym in Burnley, was crowned the IMMAF World Championships tournament winner in Las Vegas in 2016.

Mohammed Qasim of Padrinos, Burnley, said: “There are many young people who know him in the area and he is a good role model and most of all a very humble guy.

“He is not interested in the fame side of things and he puts in a lot of effort to support his community.

“We have in the past donated towards a range of good causes. In this case we wanted to support a community event and back rising sporting talent.”